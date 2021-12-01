Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ALEA investigates 7 traffic deaths over Thanksgiving holidays

ALEA said the fatal crashes happened in Mobile, Marengo, Chilton, Shelby, Escambia, Dekalb and...
ALEA said the fatal crashes happened in Mobile, Marengo, Chilton, Shelby, Escambia, Dekalb and Lawrence counties during the period running from midnight on Nov. 24 through midnight of Nov. 28.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division investigated a total of seven traffic-related fatalities for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, a slight decline from 2020 when there were eight and down from the 11 reported in 2019.

ALEA said the fatal crashes happened in Mobile, Marengo, Chilton, Shelby, Escambia, Dekalb and Lawrence counties during the period running from midnight on Nov. 24 through midnight of Nov. 28.

“Each year, prior to the popular holiday travel periods such as Thanksgiving, our Agency strives to save lives by strategically and meticulously developing holiday operational plans, along with safety-awareness campaigns and enforcement initiatives to mitigate any loss of life on Alabama’s roadways,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Unfortunately, we are not able to report our goal of zero fatalities over the extended holiday weekend; however, I believe the decrease of fatalities over the years is a true testament to the Agency’s pledge to save lives and prevent crashes, as well as a direct correlation to the unwavering commitment from Governor Kay Ivey and our state’s legislature. Thanks to their support in recent years ALEA, has been in a position to enhance the number of ALEA Troopers, which has had a direct impact on the overall reduction of traffic-related fatalities during holiday travel periods.”

Of the seven fatalities, one included an all-terrain vehicle, or ATV, from which the driver was ejected after the ATV left the roadway in Chilton County. Two other individuals were in vehicles equipped with seat belts, but they were not using them at the time of the crash, ALEA said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins was reunited with her family following her 11-day disappearance.
Alabama woman speaks out following 11-day disappearance
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed on Nov. 30 that Crystal Collins, who was last seen...
Missing Tallassee woman found safe in Montgomery
Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a shooting that left three men injured, one...
Suspect charged in shooting that left 3 injured
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

Latest News

Breaking news
DA: 2 deputies shot, suspect dead in Wilcox County
Two Wilcox County sheriff’s deputies have been shot, according to Wilcox County District...
2 deputies shot, suspect dead in Wilcox County
Wednesday is Rosa Parks Day. The day 66 years ago when Parks was arrested for not moving out of...
New statue honoring Rosa Parks unveiled in Montgomery
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey presented a commendation Wednesday to 31-year-old Ashley M. Jones.
Alabama governor honors state’s first Black poet laureate