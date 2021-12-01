ALEA investigates 7 traffic deaths over Thanksgiving holidays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division investigated a total of seven traffic-related fatalities for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, a slight decline from 2020 when there were eight and down from the 11 reported in 2019.

ALEA said the fatal crashes happened in Mobile, Marengo, Chilton, Shelby, Escambia, Dekalb and Lawrence counties during the period running from midnight on Nov. 24 through midnight of Nov. 28.

“Each year, prior to the popular holiday travel periods such as Thanksgiving, our Agency strives to save lives by strategically and meticulously developing holiday operational plans, along with safety-awareness campaigns and enforcement initiatives to mitigate any loss of life on Alabama’s roadways,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Unfortunately, we are not able to report our goal of zero fatalities over the extended holiday weekend; however, I believe the decrease of fatalities over the years is a true testament to the Agency’s pledge to save lives and prevent crashes, as well as a direct correlation to the unwavering commitment from Governor Kay Ivey and our state’s legislature. Thanks to their support in recent years ALEA, has been in a position to enhance the number of ALEA Troopers, which has had a direct impact on the overall reduction of traffic-related fatalities during holiday travel periods.”

Of the seven fatalities, one included an all-terrain vehicle, or ATV, from which the driver was ejected after the ATV left the roadway in Chilton County. Two other individuals were in vehicles equipped with seat belts, but they were not using them at the time of the crash, ALEA said.

