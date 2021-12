BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The fifth week of College Football Playoff Rankings were released Tuesday night, November 30, 2021.

Here are the Top 6:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame

The rest of the top 25 are below:

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 27.



Where does your team rank as we head into conference championship weekend and Selection Day?



🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/RBhlBBCWeQ — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 1, 2021

