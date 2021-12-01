Confederate group opposing suit over Tuskegee monument site

Advertise
A Confederate heritage group will fight an Alabama county’s lawsuit that could lead to the removal of a rebel monument in nearly all-Black Tuskegee.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A Confederate heritage group will fight an Alabama county’s lawsuit that could lead to the removal of a rebel monument in nearly all-Black Tuskegee.

Macon County has asked a court to give it the deed to a downtown square where the memorial has stood for 115 years. That could be a key first step toward taking down the statue.

But an attorney for the Tuskegee chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Jay Hinton, says the group owns the square legally and wants the monument to remain.

The monument has been the subject of protests and attempts to remove it on and off for decades.

