Crash causing major delays, I-85 SB near Ann Street

A crash is causing major delays on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing significant delays on Interstate 85 southbound near Ann Street.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking all lanes. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Cameras show law enforcement is on the scene, but there are heavy delays.

Details about the crash are limited.

