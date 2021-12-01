Dale County body identified

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County law enforcement gave more details on the body found at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the body of 35-year-old Angela Marie Duvall was found Tuesday in a wooded area near Daleville.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene assisting in the investigation.

