Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Dale County body identified

Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 85 between Daleville and Clayhatchee.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County law enforcement gave more details on the body found at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the body of 35-year-old Angela Marie Duvall was found Tuesday in a wooded area near Daleville.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Crystal Collins was reunited with her family following her 11-day disappearance.
Alabama woman speaks out following 11-day disappearance
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed on Nov. 30 that Crystal Collins, who was last seen...
Missing Tallassee woman found safe in Montgomery
Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a shooting that left three men injured, one...
Suspect charged in shooting that left 3 injured
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
A Confederate heritage group will fight an Alabama county’s lawsuit that could lead to the...
Confederate group opposing suit over Tuskegee monument site
Phillip Bromley.
Shelby Co. man pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in US Capitol riot
You're in great shape all week long for outdoor Christmas decorating.
Mild first few days of December
Former President Donald Trump met with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill at Mar-a-Lago on...
Alabama secretary of state meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago