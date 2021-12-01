Early morning Prattville stabbing leads to interstate police pursuit

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after an early morning stabbing and police chase, according to the Prattville Police Department.

Police Chief Mark Thompson said the incident started around 5:30 a.m. when officers were called to the Hampton Inn hotel on reports that a female had attempted to assault a male in the hotel’s dining room. The hotel is located on Cobbs Ford Road near Interstate 65.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect was not longer on the scene. However, a short time later officers responded to a call at a gas station, also near the interstate, in which a stabbing was reported.

Units responded and confirmed the stabbing.

After gathering information on the scene, Thompson said officers began pursuing a vehicle on I-65, ultimately apprehending the suspect, an unnamed female from Tennessee. She was taken into custody with what the chief called minor injuries.

A motive for the stabbing was not released. Further details are limited due to the ongoing investigation, but the police department is expected to release more details in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.