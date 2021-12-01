Fever Country teams set for AHSAA Super 7 Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Fever Country teams will be taking the field inside the new Protective Stadium in Birmingham for the 2021 AHSAA State Championships.

The Central-Phenix City Red Devils will face the Thompson Warriors for the 7A state title.

The Montgomery Academy Eagles will take on the Peidmont Bulldogs in the 3A Championship. The Eagles are seeking their second state title, with the first happening in 1987.

The Pike Road Patriots are also gearing up for their state championship game. The Patriots will take their undefeated record to Birmingham to face off with the Pleasant Grove Spartans. Pike Road will be making their first 5A State Championship appearance in school history.

The Sweet Water Bulldogs will take on the Wadley Bulldogs for the 1A state title.

Here is the full schedule of Super 7 State Championships:

Wednesday, Dec. 1 Central-Phenix City (13-0) vs. Thompson (12-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 CLASS 3A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP Montgomery Academy (11-3) vs. Piedmont (12-2), 11 a.m. CLASS 1A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP Wadley (13-1) vs. Sweet Water (13-0), 3 p.m. CLASS 5A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP Pleasant Grove (12-1) vs. Pike Road (13-0), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 CLASS 4A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP Vigor (13-1) vs. Oneonta (13-1), 11 a.m. CLASS 2A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP Cleveland (12-2) vs. Clarke County (12-2), 3 p.m. CLASS 6A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP Clay-Chalkville (14-0) vs. Hueytown (13-1), 7 p.m.



