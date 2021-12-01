Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Jemison PD: More than 20 FedEx packages dumped off County Road 166

Packages recovered.
Packages recovered.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison Police Department says they have recovered around 20 or more FedEx packages that appear to have been dumped just off the road alongside County Road 166.

Police say the packages include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road.

Packages dumped.
Packages dumped.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)

Police are in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so they can investigate this situation and contact their customers.

This comes after hundreds of packages were found after being dumped in a ravine in Blount County.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed on Nov. 30 that Crystal Collins, who was last seen...
Missing Tallassee woman found safe in Montgomery
Crystal Collins was reunited with her family following her 11-day disappearance.
Alabama woman speaks out following 11-day disappearance
Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a shooting that left three men injured, one...
Suspect charged in shooting that left 3 injured
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

Latest News

Woman at center of death investigation identified
You're in great shape all week long for outdoor Christmas decorating.
Mild first few days of December
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Above normal temperatures are highly favored in December in the Southeast.
New outlook for December: get ready for warmth!