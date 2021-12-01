Mild first few days of December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warming trend continues today with more sunshine and a few fair weather clouds... highs will reach the lower 70s with light wind once again, so if you like this forecast you will love that fact that these 70s won’t be going anywhere anytime soon! We’re looking at plenty of middle 70s Thursday through Sunday. The cooler locations will likely stay in the lower 70s, but most of us are heading for the 74-76 range each of those days.

Overnight lows are also warming up from the upper 30s this morning to the 40s and even the low 50s by the weekend. So if you aren’t a fan of starting your mornings off cold, this forecast is for you.

Skies will remain sunny Thursday, but some cloud cover enters the forecast for Friday and the weekend as a weak system tries to develop and organize off to our west. There will still be sunshine, but it’ll be more partly cloudy as opposed to entirely sunny.

70s are back! (WSFA 12 News)

The only chance of rain we have over the next week comes Sunday night into Monday. That’s when models suggest a cold front will push through, bringing some shower potential. The system isn’t all that impressive looking when it comes to rainfall, so nothing more than some showers Sunday night into Monday is currently in the forecast.

That cold front will briefly knock temperatures back down heading into next week before another warming trend ensues.

A cold front brings a slight chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s on Monday, and around 70 degrees on Tuesday. Both days will feature sun and clouds, but Monday will start on the cloudier side of the spectrum.

