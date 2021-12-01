MPS ‘moving forward together’ after release from state intervention
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has officially been released from state intervention.
In June, the Alabama State Board of Education voted unanimously to release the school. Wednesday marks the first official day the school system is no longer under state control.
MPS released a video acknowledging the release saying it plans to continue to “move forward together with a renewed energy and sense of purpose.”
MPS has been under state control since the state board of education voted to authorize an intervention back in February 2017. The intervention came after concerns about the school system’s financial and academic performance.
