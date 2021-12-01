MPS ‘moving forward together’ after release from state intervention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has officially been released from state intervention.

In June, the Alabama State Board of Education voted unanimously to release the school. Wednesday marks the first official day the school system is no longer under state control.

MPS released a video acknowledging the release saying it plans to continue to “move forward together with a renewed energy and sense of purpose.”

It's a brand new day at MPS! As of 12/1/21, Montgomery Public Schools has been released from state intervention. We are proud of all that we have accomplished, but we won't stop here. We will continue to move forward together with a renewed energy and sense of purpose. #NewDayMPS pic.twitter.com/dJf9gUf3t2 — Montgomery Public Schools (@MPSAL) December 1, 2021

MPS has been under state control since the state board of education voted to authorize an intervention back in February 2017. The intervention came after concerns about the school system’s financial and academic performance.

