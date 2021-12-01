New outlook for December: get ready for warmth!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for a warm and dry December! OK, not every single day will be warm and entirely dry, but many of them will.

That’s according to the latest December outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Below normal precipitation is favored in December across the Southeast. (WSFA 12 News)

Before you break out the shorts and put away the coats, remember that monthly outlooks take into consideration the entire month. Just because your location is orange on the temperature outlook map doesn’t mean every single day of the month will be above normal.

Those colors on the map are attached to percentages -- from 33% to 100% -- that represent the confidence in above or below normal temperatures and precipitation.

Above normal temperatures are highly favored in December in the Southeast. (WSFA 12 News)

So the lightest shade of orange on the temperature outlook map above suggests the month will lean towards being above normal. The darker oranges and reds -- like what’s covering Alabama -- represent a good chance of December ending up warmer than normal.

So at face value, Alabama will experience a warmer than normal and drier than normal month. But just because the entire month averages out to above normal temperatures doesn’t mean every single day will be that way.

Average highs and lows in December. (WSFA 12 News)

To simplify things, I’d just expect a month that features more warmth than cold and more dry weather than rainy/active weather over the course of the next 30 days.

With average highs in the lower and middle 60s in December, that means you can expect more days in the upper 60s and 70s.

And precipitation-wise, December ranks as the 3rd-wettest month of the year in Montgomery. An average December brings just about five inches of precipitation to the city. So with the outlook leaning in favor of drier than normal weather, I would say less than five inches of rain is a solid bet.

December is, on average, the 3rd-wettest month of the year in Montgomery. (WSFA 12 News)

In short, I hope you enjoy the warmer and drier than normal weather on the way this month. BUT I would not put the umbrella and cold weather gear in the back of your closet!

