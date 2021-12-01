Advertise
New statue honoring Rosa Parks unveiled in Montgomery

Wednesday is Rosa Parks Day. The day 66 years ago when Parks was arrested for not moving out of her seat on the bus. To memorialize the occasion and her legacy, a new statue in her honor was unveiled.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was Rosa Parks Day. It was on this day 66 years ago that Parks was arrested for not giving her bus seat to a white person. To memorialize the occasion and her legacy, a new statue in her honor was unveiled in front of the Rosa Parks Museum in downtown Montgomery.

Before Parks became the mother of the modern-day civil rights movement, she worked on Maxwell Air Force Base, and Col. Eries Mentzer, the first Black commander of the base, described Parks’ experience.

“You might just say Maxwell opened my eyes up. It was an alternative to the ugly policies of Jim Crow,” said Mentzer.

Parks’ legacy first started when she walked onto a bus, and instead of standing up when she was told, she stayed in her seat and stood her ground.

“The bus boycott demonstrated the potential for a nonviolent mass protest to successfully challenge racial segregation and serve as an example for other campaigns that followed” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

And in the spot where Parks was arrested and the peaceful protest began now sits a work of art.

“Ian (Mangum) made this sculpture out of black powder-coated steel. He wanted it to be resilient through the generations,” said Mentzer.

The statue has Parks’ face and mindset because they both can’t be moved.

