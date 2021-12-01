Advertise
Police: Woman attacked man at Prattville hotel, stabbed another at gas station

Chelsey Renee Riddle is accused of trying to stab one man at a Prattville hotel and then stabbing another at a gas station.(Source: Prattville Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tennessee woman has been arrested in central Alabama following two Wednesday morning incidents in which she’s accused of attempting to stab one man, then stabbing another in the back at a different location.

According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, the suspect, Chelsey Renee Riddle, is facing two pending charges, one for second degree assault and the other for first degree attempted assault.

Thompson said officers first responded to the Hampton Inn hotel on Cobbs Ford Road around 5 a.m. where they spoke with the victim, a man who said an unknown woman walked into the hotel’s lobby area and tried to stab him in an unprovoked attack.

Thompson said the man was able to prevent the woman from stabbing him but she fled the scene before officers arrived.

Approximately three hours later at around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a gas station nearby on Fairview Avenue, where the chief said another man was approached by the same female. That man was stabbed in the back in what the chief described as another unprovoked attack.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect again fled the scene before police arrived.

Thompson said officers received a potential description of the suspect and her vehicle, which resulted in a pursuit on Interstate 65 that ultimately ended with Riddle’s arrest. She has since been transported to the Elmore County Jail where warrants and bond are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

