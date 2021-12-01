Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Retired Alabama teachers, state workers could get bonuses

By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Appreciated, but some would say underpaid, when Alabama’s state employees and teachers retire, their benefits plan never changes. Now, lawmakers are working to give them a bonus.

The drafted bills give retired state and city employees, along with retired educators, a bonus of at least $300. However, that amount could be more based on the number of years worked.

“A retiree that worked 25 years would get a bonus of $600 and the formula is $24 times years of service,” explained Liane Kelly, the executive director of the Alabama Retired State Employees Association.

In addition to the extra money, the bill sponsors say they also wanted to make sure retirees are not forgotten.

“Both state employees and teachers, retirees that we appreciate the work that they did, and this is just a small way of doing it,” said state Sen. Bobby Singleton, who will sponsor the Retired Educators’ Bonus Bill.

Even though two separate bills will be filed, the money each group will receive is based on the same formula.

“This is the first time with Sen. [Del] Marsh and me on the retiree side and on the state employee side have decided to join our bills together,” said Singleton. “Make those bills mirror each other, even though they’re two different retirement pots, but the same retirement system, but we want to make sure that we gave state employees and teachers retirees the same amount.”

Both bills will be filed before the session begins in an effort to give these retirees their bonus as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting involving a...
Woman killed in shooting Monday morning
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed on Nov. 30 that Crystal Collins, who was last seen...
Missing Tallassee woman found safe in Montgomery
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident; 4 others, including 3 children injured
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were...
Hunter finds skeletal remains in Autauga County
Daryl Jerrell Davis is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting...
Troy man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

Latest News

Montgomery Academy, Pike Road preparing for state championship
Montgomery Academy, Pike Road preparing for state championship
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed on Nov. 30 that Crystal Collins, who was last seen...
Missing Tallassee woman found safe in Montgomery
State retirees could get bonuses in 2022
State retirees could get bonuses in 2022
Missing Tallassee woman found
Missing Tallassee woman found