Wiregrass family shares their journey for National Adoption Month

Jamie and Cynthia Holderfield share their adoption story for National Adopton Month.
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - November is National Adoption Month which impacts many children nationally and in the wiregrass.

The idea of becoming adoptive parents was nothing new for Jamie and Cynthia Holderfield.

“It’s something that I feel has been on our heart for a long time even as a young child. My mom was adopted,” says Cynthia Holderfield, adoptive parent.

For the Holderfields, the process began four years ago when they became foster parents for two little boys. They eventually adopted them in August of this year.

“It has just been good to know that they are a Holderfield now,”says Cynthia Holderfield, adoptive parent. “Like having that final closure of not having to be in limbo because when you are going through the process of foster care, there are a lot of unknowns.”

As they embraced their adoptive sons, foster daughter and her child into their family, they said their community support played a large role.

“Our church family, we’ve really had to lean on them and they’ve really helped out a lot,” says says Jamie Holderfield, adoptive parent. “We really couldn’t have continued to do foster care without that support.”

In Houston County, there are 160 foster children and 11 of the children are in permanent custody of the state.

The main goal of fostering is reuniting, but some cases do not end that way. The Holderfields want people to remember that adoption is an option if the opportunity is presented.

“There’s a big need for adoption in the world,” says Jamie Holderfield, adoptive parent. “There’s kids out there who need a home, a loving home. And the most important thing I think for them to turn out to be a, I hate to say it you know, a good citizen they need that family structure.”

For more information on how you become foster or adoptive parents, visit the Department of Human Resources website.

Recruitment underway for Leadership Montgomery's Torchbearers Class
