Woman at center of death investigation identified

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a woman who was found shot to death Monday morning as 18-year-old Marium Mathew.

The Montgomery resident was found and pronounced dead on the scene around 8:20 a.m. when police and fire medics responded to the 3700 block of Seaton Boulevard in response to a report of person having been shot.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain unclear and a death investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

