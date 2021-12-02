Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2 deputies shot, suspect dead in Wilcox County

Two Wilcox County sheriff’s deputies have been shot, according to Wilcox County District...
Two Wilcox County sheriff’s deputies have been shot, according to Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson.(WBTV File)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Wilcox County sheriff’s deputies have been shot, according to Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

While he didn’t have their names, Jackson said the injured law enforcement officers include a deputy and the county’s chief deputy.

The DA said the deputies were responding to a domestic call in the Pine Hill area when a woman ran out the home. A man was following behind her firing shots.

Jackson said one of the deputies was shot in the neck. The other officer’s injuries weren’t clear, but both were airlifted to hospitals.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is dead. The DA was unsure if that was the result of a self-inflicted wound or if the deputies shot him.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins was reunited with her family following her 11-day disappearance.
Alabama woman speaks out following 11-day disappearance
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed on Nov. 30 that Crystal Collins, who was last seen...
Missing Tallassee woman found safe in Montgomery
Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a shooting that left three men injured, one...
Suspect charged in shooting that left 3 injured
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

Latest News

Breaking news
DA: 2 deputies shot, suspect dead in Wilcox County
Wednesday is Rosa Parks Day. The day 66 years ago when Parks was arrested for not moving out of...
New statue honoring Rosa Parks unveiled in Montgomery
ALEA said the fatal crashes happened in Mobile, Marengo, Chilton, Shelby, Escambia, Dekalb and...
ALEA investigates 7 traffic deaths over Thanksgiving holidays
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey presented a commendation Wednesday to 31-year-old Ashley M. Jones.
Alabama governor honors state’s first Black poet laureate