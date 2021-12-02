Alex City Schools mulls new site for Benjamin Russell High construction

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plans for the location of a new multimillion-dollar Benjamin Russell High School could soon change, though officials with Alexander City Schools are quick to point out everything is still preliminary.

ACS Superintendent Keith Lankford noted during the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of Education luncheon on Tuesday that it was possible the school could be built at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex and not on property the system bought along Highway 280 back in 2020.

The project was expected to be completed by August 2023, but construction plans at the Highway 280 site were postponed at an August board meeting because of an increase in the cost of construction materials to build the estimated $48 million, 219,000 square-foot facility.

“Alexander City Schools has not abandoned the idea of building at the Highway 280 location; however, we are exploring other options at this time,” the school system said Thursday, citing two primary reasons for rethinking the location.

The first reason involves money. ACS says much of the cost for the Highway 280 location would be spent on roadwork and civil engineers, which officials said exceed the proposed amount. The second, ACS noted, involves a proposed new retail development adjacent to the 280 property that school officials believe would increase traffic safety concerns.

ACS officials say they’re exploring their options and have considered several locations within the Sportplex, including the site of the current baseball complex, if they decide against building at the 280 site.

“If Alexander City Schools and The City of Alexander City come to an official agreement for ACS to acquire property within the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex this project will be completed in a manner that will enhance the park and its amenities while ensuring safety for those who utilize the park,” ACS stated. The system added that if the baseball complex is ultimately chosen, “community members can rest-assured phase one of the development would include building a new and improved baseball complex along with additional parking.”

Regardless of where the new BRHS is built, the school system says it’s going to need to secure more money before construction can get underway. The school system says “that amount is uncertain at this time” when asked about the cost, but said it’s working with its board, as well as the city and county commission “to move forward with the most fiscally responsible plan for our system and community.”

“We are excited to move forward with this project. There are still several steps that have to take place before we can do so, but we are in the process of having the necessary conversations and working toward a plan that will be best for our community,” Lankford said. “We hope to be able to make an official announcement within the next few weeks.”

If ACS ultimately opts against building on 280, a spokesperson said ACS would work with the city to find a developer for retail or manufacturing of the property, which would help leveraging the property to generate long term revenues that benefit the city, school and community.

