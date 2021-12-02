Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

AUM sponsors 12′s Day of Giving shopping spree

AUM sponsors a shopping spree for 12's Day of Giving and lets us help fill up the carts
AUM sponsors a shopping spree for 12's Day of Giving and lets us help fill up the carts(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ready, set, shop! Oh, what fun it was to load up the shopping carts to help put presents under the tree for less fortunate kids this year.

Auburn University at Montgomery sponsored a shopping spree and let some of the WSFA 12 News crew help fill up the carts for this year’s 12′s Day of Giving. All the toys will go to the Toys for Tots program.

“We pride ourselves in giving back to the community,” said AUM Chancellor Dr. Carl Stockton. “We teach our students to be a community-minded group of kids.”

It didn’t take long for us to fill up five carts. The AUM mascot Curtis joined Dr. Stockton and was having a blast making Christmas wishes come true.

“I love shopping for toys. Curtis and I love shopping for toys,” Stockton said. “Curtis picked out some great toys and it makes you feel like a kid again, all the toys and games and sporting goods.”

We may have gone slightly over budget, but thanks to AUM’s generosity, there will be a lot of smiling faces this Christmas.

“It also makes us feel happy and warm inside to give back to our community,” Stockton said.

You can get that warm and fuzzy feeling too. Join us Friday morning at the Renfroe’s off Chantilly for 12′s Day of Giving. We’ll be out there from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. collecting toys, food, and money for families in need.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins was reunited with her family following her 11-day disappearance.
Alabama woman speaks out following 11-day disappearance
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
Chelsey Renee Riddle is accused of trying to stab one man at a Prattville hotel and then...
Police: Woman attacked man at Prattville hotel, stabbed another at gas station
Woman at center of death investigation identified
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

City of Prattville kicks off the Christmas season Thursday.
City of Prattville kicks off the Christmas season Thursday
A photo of the Montgomery City Christmas tree from 2018.
Montgomery set to kick off 12 Days of Christmas with multiple events
City of Auburn celebrates Blue Friday
City of Auburn supports local businesses by celebrating Blue Friday
Torchbearers Class XIII graduated in November.
Recruitment underway for Leadership Montgomery’s Torchbearers Class