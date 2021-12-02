AUM sponsors 12′s Day of Giving shopping spree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ready, set, shop! Oh, what fun it was to load up the shopping carts to help put presents under the tree for less fortunate kids this year.

Auburn University at Montgomery sponsored a shopping spree and let some of the WSFA 12 News crew help fill up the carts for this year’s 12′s Day of Giving. All the toys will go to the Toys for Tots program.

“We pride ourselves in giving back to the community,” said AUM Chancellor Dr. Carl Stockton. “We teach our students to be a community-minded group of kids.”

It didn’t take long for us to fill up five carts. The AUM mascot Curtis joined Dr. Stockton and was having a blast making Christmas wishes come true.

“I love shopping for toys. Curtis and I love shopping for toys,” Stockton said. “Curtis picked out some great toys and it makes you feel like a kid again, all the toys and games and sporting goods.”

We may have gone slightly over budget, but thanks to AUM’s generosity, there will be a lot of smiling faces this Christmas.

“It also makes us feel happy and warm inside to give back to our community,” Stockton said.

You can get that warm and fuzzy feeling too. Join us Friday morning at the Renfroe’s off Chantilly for 12′s Day of Giving. We’ll be out there from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. collecting toys, food, and money for families in need.

