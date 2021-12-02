City of Prattville kicks off the Christmas season Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville officially kicks off the Christmas season Thursday and this year it’s adding more attractions to celebrate the holidays.

At the center of all the celebrations is Prattville’s first-ever ice skating rink!

Enjoy ice skating with your family and friends on the banks of the Autauga Creek under the lights of the Christmas Tree at Heritage Park. The cost is $5 per person for 30 minutes and includes skates.

For more information, check out the website at www.prattvilleal.gov or contact the Special Events office at 334-595-0850.

The city of Prattville will hold its official tree lighting ceremony Thursday. It will include a DJ starting at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony and pictures with Santa at 7 p.m.

Also Thursday, the 3rd annual Autauga Creek Christmas Tree Trail officially opens! This year more than 70 trees are decorated along the Creekwalk by local businesses and organizations, benefitting the Family Support Center.

Prattville’s annual Christmas parade is set for Friday night at 7:00. There’s a lot of excitement about that since it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The parade route is posted on the city’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PrattvilleALgov

