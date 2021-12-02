Advertise
Fever Country teams take the field in Super 7 Championships

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletics Association Super 7 Championships is underway at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Four Fever Country teams will take the field.

The Super 7 Championships kicked off Wednesday.

Wednesday games:

Thursday games:

  • Piedmont- 35, Montgomery Academy- 33
  • Wadley vs. Sweet Water
  • Pleasant Grove vs. Pike Road

