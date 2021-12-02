Fever Country teams take the field in Super 7 Championships
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletics Association Super 7 Championships is underway at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Four Fever Country teams will take the field.
The Super 7 Championships kicked off Wednesday.
Wednesday games:
- Thompson- 38, Central-Phenix City- 22 [VIDEO RECAP]
Thursday games:
- Piedmont- 35, Montgomery Academy- 33
- Wadley vs. Sweet Water
- Pleasant Grove vs. Pike Road
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.