Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Former bookkeeper convicted, sentenced for stealing from Troy City Schools

Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, has been convicted and...
Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, has been convicted and sentenced for theft from her employer.(Source: Pike County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former bookkeeper for Troy City Schools has been convicted and sentenced to prison after admitting to stealing from the school system, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.

Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, appeared before the Pike County Circuit Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty on information to theft of property in the first degree.

At her sentencing hearing, the former bookkeeper admitted that she collected money from teachers and parents for certain school events but then unlawfully pocketed that money for her own benefit, even going so far as to conceal her thefts by using a fake receipt book.

The Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts uncovered the theft during an audit.

Tucker was sentenced to just under four years in prison, though it was suspended based on Alabama’s presumptive sentencing guidelines. Additionally, Tucker will get two years of supervised probation and has been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $26,800 to the school system. Marshall’s office confirmed that immediately after she was sentenced, Tucker paid $20,000 toward the restitution balance.

“Ms. Tucker stole money provided by parents and teachers to further educational objectives,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Public employees working in Alabama’s schools must be honest when handling public money. Her conviction should send a clear message that abuses like hers will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins was reunited with her family following her 11-day disappearance.
Alabama woman speaks out following 11-day disappearance
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
Chelsey Renee Riddle is accused of trying to stab one man at a Prattville hotel and then...
Police: Woman attacked man at Prattville hotel, stabbed another at gas station
Woman at center of death investigation identified
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

Warm weather sticks around through Sunday.
Staying unseasonably warm and dry through the weekend
The Rundown
The Rundown: Holiday events happening this weekend
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms