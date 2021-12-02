Advertise
Montgomery church’s staircase heavily damaged by vehicle

FBC Montgomery staircase, railing damage in crash.((Source: First Baptist Church Montgomery))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The steps to the entrance of First Baptist Church Montgomery were damaged Wednesday night during a car crash.

According to the church’s Facebook page, around 9 p.m. a driver lost control of their vehicle and ran into the steps, causing heavy damage to the staircase and railing.

“We are thankful the individual appears to be ok,” the post read.

Senior Pastor Mark Bethea said the extent of the damage isn’t clear. The area is made of the same marble as the church, which could be costly to fix, he said.

Bethea says the church will clean up the damage this weekend and block off the area. The reconstruction of the staircase and railing will be a priority to fix for safety concerns.

“Keep praying dear brothers and sisters, the Lord is so gracious and good in the midst of all the mess. He continues to be our Good Shepherd, and He will continue to faithfully navigate us through these trying days,” the post added.

The steps, according to the church, are currently not in use as work continues to repair damaged to the main sanctuary, caused by an arsonist.

