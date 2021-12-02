The Rundown: Holiday events happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

It’s the first weekend of December and we have some events that will get you in the holiday spirit!

The City of Prattville will start the holiday season with its annual Christmas Parade. Marching bands, lights, dancers, candy and more will be there as the parade makes its way through downtown. You can even visit their new ice skating rink! Once you’ve skated, you can visit a food truck and wait for Santa Claus to visit.

This weekend in Elmore County, you can have some holiday fun at the Spirit of Christmas in Millbrook. The Annual Christmas Parade will be on Main Street, and there will be local entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors, shopping and even Santa & Mrs. Claus for pictures!

Join Wetumpka as they kick off the Christmas season with the official lighting of the Christmas Tree.

You don’t want to miss the Montgomery Zoo on Friday as it transforms into a Winter Wonderland! You can see thousands of lights and festive decorations at the annual Christmas Lights Festival. You can also visit Santa and the Christmas Tree Village. It is a holiday tradition that you have until December 25th to enjoy.

Now for another holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” presented by the Alabama River Region Ballet! That event is happening this weekend at the Davis Theatre. You have three shows to choose from, so be sure to catch this magical performance before it’s too late.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

*indicates events that are happening more than once

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

