The Rundown: Holiday events happening this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!
It’s the first weekend of December and we have some events that will get you in the holiday spirit!
The City of Prattville will start the holiday season with its annual Christmas Parade. Marching bands, lights, dancers, candy and more will be there as the parade makes its way through downtown. You can even visit their new ice skating rink! Once you’ve skated, you can visit a food truck and wait for Santa Claus to visit.
This weekend in Elmore County, you can have some holiday fun at the Spirit of Christmas in Millbrook. The Annual Christmas Parade will be on Main Street, and there will be local entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors, shopping and even Santa & Mrs. Claus for pictures!
Join Wetumpka as they kick off the Christmas season with the official lighting of the Christmas Tree.
You don’t want to miss the Montgomery Zoo on Friday as it transforms into a Winter Wonderland! You can see thousands of lights and festive decorations at the annual Christmas Lights Festival. You can also visit Santa and the Christmas Tree Village. It is a holiday tradition that you have until December 25th to enjoy.
Now for another holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” presented by the Alabama River Region Ballet! That event is happening this weekend at the Davis Theatre. You have three shows to choose from, so be sure to catch this magical performance before it’s too late.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:
FRIDAY
- 12′s Day of Giving
- State Tree Lighting
- Eastchase Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe*
- Pike Road Tree Lighting
- Opp Christmas Parade & Cookies
- Harriott II Riverboat Holiday Dinner Cruise
- Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 29TH Annual Auction
- Christmas Lights Festival*
- A Christmas Carol*
- The 51st Annual Montgomery Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show
- Wetumpka Tree Lighting
- Clanton Christmas Parade
SATURDAY
- 5th Annual Joy of Giving
- Andalusia Half Marathon & 5k
- Monroeville Christmas Parade
- Selma Christmas Parade
- Georgiana Christmas Parade
- Christmas, Crafts, and Cookies at Old Cahawba
- Demopolis Christmas on the River
- The Holiday Market at Ansley
- The Nutcracker*
- Preserving Their Legacy: Activism Then & Now
- Spirit of Christmas 2021 Parade
- Christmas on Madison
- AgDash 5K
- 50TH Annual Christmas Market
- Ho Ho Ho Hike
- Santa on Toomer’s Corner
- Opelika Christmas Parade
- JingleJog 5K
- Polar Express in Auburn
- Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center
- The Loveliest Village Holiday Fair
SUNDAY
- Carols of Christmas
- Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella*
- Auburn Christmas Parade
- Montgomery Interfaith Nativity Exhibit
*indicates events that are happening more than once
We can’t wait to see you on the town!
