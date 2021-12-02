Advertise
Search for missing Union Springs man ends with discovery of fatal car crash

ALEA's Aviation Unit was dispatched to search an area of Macon County, and located the crashed...
ALEA's Aviation Unit was dispatched to search an area of Macon County, and located the crashed vehicle belonging to Clifton J. Milbry inside a wood line south of Tuskegee. (File photo of an Alabama State Trooper helicopter. )(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of a Union Springs man who was recently reported missing by his family has been located inside the wreckage of a vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Clifton J. Milbry, 58, was last heard from over the weekend, prompting his family to report him missing. Investigators found his crashed vehicle Monday on U.S. 29 near mile marker 154 in Macon County, a distance of about eight miles south of Tuskegee.

ALEA says Milbry died following a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 Saturday night. His 2000 Toyota Camry was driving over the speed limit when he left the roadway on the right side, overcorrected, then left the roadway on the left side. The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned multiple times.

The wreckage was located after ALEA’s Aviation Unit was called in to conduct a search, finding the vehicle obscured about 25 yards into the wood line.

Milbry was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and ALEA has not released any other details.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

