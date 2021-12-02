Singers, marchers celebrate Rosa Parks Day in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voices echoed throughout the chapel at St. Paul AME Church in Montgomery on Wednesday, which was Rosa Parks Day.

The Carver High School choir and a crowd of folks were in attendance to honor the life of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, 66 years after she refused to give up her seat to a white person on a public bus.

“Father, I’m asking you to give every leader sitting in this room a measure of her faith, so that we can continue to fight for the rights of our people,” the Rev. Jonathan Givens of Southside Church of Christ said at the community convocation.

Awards were given out for those who have served the community regrading civil and voting rights.

Honorees included Sheyann Webb-Christburg, Nelson Malden, Kynesha Brown, the Rev. Richard Williams and posthumously to Aurelia Browder Coleman and the Rev. Richard Boone.

Parks’ arrest sparked the Montgomery bus boycott, which lead to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that segregation on public buses was unconstitutional.

In addition to the service, her bravery was also commended through a walk Wednesday night in downtown Montgomery.

Dozens of participants walked down the streets in solidarity, singing songs to honor the civil rights figure.

“We’re doing this for Rosa Parks,” one attendee said in front of a statue of Parks.

The activist’s actions were remembered through community footsteps and young voices.

