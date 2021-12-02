Staying unseasonably warm and dry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fog early this morning will give way to complete sunshine for the rest of the day. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid-70s, which is a solid 10 degrees above average for early December.

Sunshine all day long. (WSFA 12 News)

Another round of fog is possible tonight into early tomorrow morning with lows in the middle and upper 40s. Once the fog departs we’re again heading for the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend is looking great for any and all outdoor plans. Each afternoon will bring partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the...you guessed it! Middle 70s.

Quiet, warm weather continues through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will swing through Sunday night into Monday, bringing cooler air and a shot of rain. Models have come into better agreement on a round of rain showers and even a few embedded thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday morning.

The rain and even the clouds depart by lunchtime Monday, leaving behind some sunshine and highs only in the middle 60s. The cold air will peak on Tuesday as the morning starts in the upper 30s and the afternoon only sees lower 60s despite seeing sun.

Showers are an increasingly good bet Sunday night into Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Then things get a bit more interesting...

Models are all over the place regarding rain and possible thunderstorm chances Tuesday evening through the end of next week. For now we’re taking a “blended” approach and not jumping on one particular model.

Rain chances pick up Sunday night into Monday and again later next week. (WSFA 12 News)

That results in a forecast with low and mid-range rain chances Tuesday night through next weekend. Our highest coverage of rain and a few storms is Tuesday night through Friday.

Those periods all feature chances for rain, some thunderstorm activity and some dry time as well. It won’t rain during that entire stretch, and nobody is guaranteed rain each of those days. But the chance of getting wet in that window is high.

Total rainfall through next Sunday morning shows an increasingly active pattern with multiple chances for rain. (WSFA 12 News)

