Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Staying unseasonably warm and dry

Highs in the mid-70s and partly cloudy skies will rule through Sunday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fog early this morning will give way to complete sunshine for the rest of the day. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid-70s, which is a solid 10 degrees above average for early December.

Sunshine all day long.
Sunshine all day long.(WSFA 12 News)

Another round of fog is possible tonight into early tomorrow morning with lows in the middle and upper 40s. Once the fog departs we’re again heading for the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend is looking great for any and all outdoor plans. Each afternoon will bring partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the...you guessed it! Middle 70s.

Quiet, warm weather continues through the weekend.
Quiet, warm weather continues through the weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will swing through Sunday night into Monday, bringing cooler air and a shot of rain. Models have come into better agreement on a round of rain showers and even a few embedded thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday morning.

The rain and even the clouds depart by lunchtime Monday, leaving behind some sunshine and highs only in the middle 60s. The cold air will peak on Tuesday as the morning starts in the upper 30s and the afternoon only sees lower 60s despite seeing sun.

Showers are an increasingly good bet Sunday night into Monday.
Showers are an increasingly good bet Sunday night into Monday.(WSFA 12 News)

Then things get a bit more interesting...

Models are all over the place regarding rain and possible thunderstorm chances Tuesday evening through the end of next week. For now we’re taking a “blended” approach and not jumping on one particular model.

Rain chances pick up Sunday night into Monday and again later next week.
Rain chances pick up Sunday night into Monday and again later next week.(WSFA 12 News)

That results in a forecast with low and mid-range rain chances Tuesday night through next weekend. Our highest coverage of rain and a few storms is Tuesday night through Friday.

Those periods all feature chances for rain, some thunderstorm activity and some dry time as well. It won’t rain during that entire stretch, and nobody is guaranteed rain each of those days. But the chance of getting wet in that window is high.

Total rainfall through next Sunday morning shows an increasingly active pattern with multiple...
Total rainfall through next Sunday morning shows an increasingly active pattern with multiple chances for rain.(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins was reunited with her family following her 11-day disappearance.
Alabama woman speaks out following 11-day disappearance
Chelsey Renee Riddle is accused of trying to stab one man at a Prattville hotel and then...
Police: Woman attacked man at Prattville hotel, stabbed another at gas station
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
DA: Chief deputy shot, former deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County
Woman at center of death investigation identified
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

The Carver High School Choir sings in St. Paul AME Church.
Singers, marchers celebrate Rosa Parks Day in Montgomery
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
DA: Chief deputy shot, former deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County
Someone knows who this child is and what happened to her. Renderings show what the child may...
12 NEWS DEFENDERS CASE FILES: Opelika Jane Doe
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe