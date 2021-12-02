Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Today goes to the dogs – it’s National Mutt Day

National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed...
National Mutt Day is celebrated twice a year to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.(adogslifephoto // Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Raise your water bowls high and toast to the mixed breeds of the world – Thursday is National Mutt Day.

If you don’t have a special mutt in your life, it’s a great time to find one.

The special day is celebrated twice a year, Dec. 2 and July 31.

The days help to raise awareness of the plight of mixed-breed dogs in shelters.

There are millions of smart and healthy mutts in shelters just waiting for someone to give them a forever home.

If you aren’t ready or able to adopt right now, shelters are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins was reunited with her family following her 11-day disappearance.
Alabama woman speaks out following 11-day disappearance
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy dead, 2 others injured after Wilcox County incident
Chelsey Renee Riddle is accused of trying to stab one man at a Prattville hotel and then...
Police: Woman attacked man at Prattville hotel, stabbed another at gas station
Woman at center of death investigation identified
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Striking Kellogg’s workers to get 3% raises in new contract
FBC Montgomery staircase, railing damage in crash
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get...
Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant
FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting
FILE - Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their...
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico