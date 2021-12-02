WWII vet who survived COVID-19 honored on 105th birthday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A World War II veteran from Alabama who survived COVID-19 will be honored on his 105th birthday with the French Legion of Honor in recognition of his service.

The French consulate in Atlanta and relatives say Major Wooten will receive France’s highest decoration during a combination medal ceremony and birthday party in Huntsville on Friday.

Wooten landed in France in 1944 and went to work fixing bomb-damaged trains. He returned home to Alabama in 1946 and survived COVID-19 last year.

A granddaughter says Wooten is doing well despite the illness.

The consul general for France in Atlanta will decorate Wooten with the medal.

