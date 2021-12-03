Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

3 loaded guns found in Dallas County classroom; Multiple students arrested

Three students have been arrested after investigators received an anonymous call warning that a...
Three students have been arrested after investigators received an anonymous call warning that a loaded gun had been brought to Southside High School in Dallas County on Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three students have been arrested after investigators received an anonymous call warning that a loaded gun had been brought to Southside High School in Dallas County on Friday.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said officers immediately put the school into lockdown and, using information from the caller, went to a specific classroom.

The sheriff said an initial search of the classroom resulted in police finding one student with two fully loaded handguns, which were inside a bag, the sheriff said.

Further searching netted investigators a third loaded handgun, which was found in a jacket.

That resulted in two students being charged, the first in possession of two guns, the other possessing one, the sheriff explained.

While continuing to search the classroom, sheriff’s deputies found a third student who had an active “pick-up” order against them, which is essentially an arrest warrant for a juvenile. Granthum said that student was wanted for an unrelated incident involving a shooting into an occupied vehicle or dwelling.

“The person who called in the tip is a hero,” the sheriff stated. “The investigation continues regarding all arrests.”

All three students have been transported to a juvenile detention center where they’re awaiting charges.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, has been convicted and...
Former bookkeeper convicted, sentenced for stealing from Troy City Schools
ALEA's Aviation Unit was dispatched to search an area of Macon County, and located the crashed...
Search for missing Union Springs man ends with discovery of fatal car crash
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
FBC Montgomery staircase, railing damage in crash.
Montgomery church’s staircase heavily damaged by vehicle
Jon Sumrall is Troy University's new head football coach.
Troy names Jon Sumrall as new head football coach

Latest News

Melissa A. Smith
UPDATE: Woman charged after baby girl left in shopping cart at Northport Walmart, mother located
Foggy, cool start to the weekend
Foggy, cool start to the weekend
The state Christmas tree in front of thee Alabama Capitol will be lit at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2021.
State Christmas tree to be lit Friday
.
Victim in Montgomery death investigation identified