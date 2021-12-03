Annual Christmas Lights Festival returns to Montgomery Zoo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is bringing back its holiday tradition.

The annual Christmas Lights Festival is returning to the Zoo. You can see thousands of lights and festive decorations.

Zoo officials will flip the switch Friday at 6 p.m.

From 5:30-9 p.m., visitors will be able to walk, enjoy a train ride or glide through the air on the sky lift.

In the Mann Museum, there will be 25 Christmas trees decorated by various companies, groups, and organizations from the River Region community at the MAX Credit Union Christmas Tree Village. You can also visit with Santa at the village.

There will also be live entertainment at the Overlook Cafe, as well as hot chocolate and fresh baked cookies.

Other holiday events can be found in The Rundown.

The festival will run until Christmas Day. Regular night time admission is $10.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.