Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Annual Christmas Lights Festival returns to Montgomery Zoo

The Montgomery Zoo is bringing back its holiday tradition.
The Montgomery Zoo is bringing back its holiday tradition.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is bringing back its holiday tradition.

The annual Christmas Lights Festival is returning to the Zoo. You can see thousands of lights and festive decorations.

Zoo officials will flip the switch Friday at 6 p.m.

From 5:30-9 p.m., visitors will be able to walk, enjoy a train ride or glide through the air on the sky lift.

In the Mann Museum, there will be 25 Christmas trees decorated by various companies, groups, and organizations from the River Region community at the MAX Credit Union Christmas Tree Village. You can also visit with Santa at the village.

There will also be live entertainment at the Overlook Cafe, as well as hot chocolate and fresh baked cookies.

Other holiday events can be found in The Rundown.

The festival will run until Christmas Day. Regular night time admission is $10.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, has been convicted and...
Former bookkeeper convicted, sentenced for stealing from Troy City Schools
ALEA's Aviation Unit was dispatched to search an area of Macon County, and located the crashed...
Search for missing Union Springs man ends with discovery of fatal car crash
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
FBC Montgomery staircase, railing damage in crash.
Montgomery church’s staircase heavily damaged by vehicle
Jon Sumrall is Troy University's new head football coach.
Troy names Jon Sumrall as new head football coach

Latest News

WSFA's annual 12′s Day of Giving is Friday, Dec. 3 at Renfroe’s Market on Eastchase Parkway.
Join us for our annual 12′s Day of Giving Friday!
Jackie Smith donated her late husband David Smith's corneas to Advancing Sight Network...
With gift of late husband’s eyes, woman encourages organ donations
AUM makes big donation at 12's Day of Giving
AUM makes big donation at 12's Day of Giving
Melissa A. Smith
UPDATE: Woman charged after baby girl left in shopping cart at Northport Walmart, mother located