Caring for Citizens of Alabama benefits from Montgomery Area Food Bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Food Bank serves 35 Alabama counties; that’s over half the state. They do that by partnering with hundreds of local agencies to distribute food across Alabama. One of those is Caring for Citizens of Alabama.

Each month, the organization hosts a mobile food pantry. It provides food for those in need, like Marvin McKinnon.

“I’m just here to get some food for me and my sister. Because, you know, we had a hard year and a hard time since the pandemic came in,” he said

The McKinnons’ story is a familiar one as families struggle to put food on the table. That’s where Caring for Citizens of Alabama comes in, to make sure no one goes without.

“When the pandemic happened, we continued to feed, and we noticed that we were giving out more food than we were doing prior to the pandemic,” said Elon Miree with Caring for Citizens of Alabama.

Caring for Citizens of Alabama could not provide food to hundreds of people each month without the Montgomery Area Food Bank. It provides dozens of pallets of food to the group every month.

“They can’t be at every place every day all the time. So, we are the ones that sit and distribute the food to the community in our area and make sure that we give it out,” Miree added.

It’s a partnership that starts with you. Your donations to the Montgomery Area Food Bank support groups like Caring for Citizens of Alabama and the families they feed.

“This is really important, because I mean, food don’t got so high now,” adds McKinnon.

