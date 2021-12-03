Crash causing major delays, I-85 SB near Bell Road area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing major delays on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Bell Road.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened after the Taylor Road exit, near the Bell Road overpass Bridge. It is blocking the right-hand lanes and causing heavy delays.

Motorists report the backup extends well past the Chantilly area. Those traveling in this area should expect delays or consider taking an alternate route.

Details about the crash are limited. We have reached out to Montgomery police for more information.

