Food for Thought 12/2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Sour Grapes (Eastdale Mall): 98

Chuck E. Cheese’s (Eastdale Mall): 97

Flames (Eastdale Mall): 96

Charley’s Steakery (Eastdale Mall): 96

The Break Room (465 N. Eastern Blvd.): 97

Low Scores

Southwest Chevron (1030 W. South Blvd.): 70

Priority items: employee did not wash hands before handling food; mold in ice machine; utensils not sanitized; hot dogs & hamburgers at improper temperature

Lion’s Pride (3031 McGehee Rd.): 83

Priority item: moldy muffins on shelves

