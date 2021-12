Friday Night SmackDown coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the BJCC say WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be coming to Legacy Arena in March.

We’re told this is the first time Friday Night SmackDown will be in Birmingham.

It all starts at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Tickets will be available soon through Ticketmaster.

According to the folks at Legacy Arena, here’s what to expect:

DREW MCINTYRE AND THE NEW DAY VS. UNIVERSAL CHAMPION ROMAN REIGNS AND SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE USOS!

SASHA BANKS VS. SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION CHARLOTTE FLAIR!

SHEAMUS

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

CESARO

SHAYNA BASZLER

NATALYA

MANY MORE!

