Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Juvenile among 3 charged with robbing man at gunpoint in Montgomery

Keontae Mallory, 20. is one of three people, including a juvenile, who are facing charges after...
Keontae Mallory, 20. is one of three people, including a juvenile, who are facing charges after a victim was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint in Montgomery.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people, including a juvenile, are facing charges after a victim was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint in Montgomery.

Capt. Saba Coleman says Keontae Mallory, 20, Pe’metrius Mallory, 16, and an unidentified juvenile male are each facing robbery charges.

The incident took place Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Polk Street. According to court records, the three suspects took the victim’s cell phone, vehicle, pocket knife and wallet, valued at approximately $45,700.

Keontae Mallory, Pe’metrius Mallory and the juvenile were identified as the suspects and taken into custody.

Both Keontae Mallory and Pe’metrius Mallory were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $60,000 bonds. The juvenile was taken to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, has been convicted and...
Former bookkeeper convicted, sentenced for stealing from Troy City Schools
ALEA's Aviation Unit was dispatched to search an area of Macon County, and located the crashed...
Search for missing Union Springs man ends with discovery of fatal car crash
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
FBC Montgomery staircase, railing damage in crash.
Montgomery church’s staircase heavily damaged by vehicle
Jon Sumrall is Troy University's new head football coach.
Troy names Jon Sumrall as new head football coach

Latest News

12's Day of Giving shoutout: Ruben Studdard
12's Day of Giving shoutout: Ruben Studdard
Alabama River Region Ballet hold "The Nutcracker" dress rehearsal
Alabama River Region Ballet hold "The Nutcracker" dress rehearsal
Daniel Dickey has been charged after numerous burglaries at a Montgomery storage facility.
Prattville man charged in Montgomery storage facility burglaries
A good chance of scattered showers and storms Monday.
Staying quiet and warm with more clouds