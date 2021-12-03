Juvenile among 3 charged with robbing man at gunpoint in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people, including a juvenile, are facing charges after a victim was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint in Montgomery.

Capt. Saba Coleman says Keontae Mallory, 20, Pe’metrius Mallory, 16, and an unidentified juvenile male are each facing robbery charges.

The incident took place Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Polk Street. According to court records, the three suspects took the victim’s cell phone, vehicle, pocket knife and wallet, valued at approximately $45,700.

Keontae Mallory, Pe’metrius Mallory and the juvenile were identified as the suspects and taken into custody.

Both Keontae Mallory and Pe’metrius Mallory were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $60,000 bonds. The juvenile was taken to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.