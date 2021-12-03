LIVE: MPS shares updates on COVID-19, testing at 11 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools officials will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. with its partners, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Bloom Health.

The event will be held at Martin Luther King Elementary and will involve officials sharing updates regarding COVID-19 testing and other COVID-19 related information.

