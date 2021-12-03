Advertise
LIVE: MPS shares updates on COVID-19, testing at 11 a.m.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools officials will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. with its partners, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Bloom Health.

The event will be held at Martin Luther King Elementary and will involve officials sharing updates regarding COVID-19 testing and other COVID-19 related information.

WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website and through Facebook Live.

