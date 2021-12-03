Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery County Jail to again allow onsite inmate visitations

According to Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy, the facility has only had one positive case of COVID-19...
According to Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy, the facility has only had one positive case of COVID-19 within the inmate population.((Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, citing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county, says it will soon allow for onsite inmate visitations again.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said visitations at the Mac-Sim Butler Detention Facility will begin again on Dec. 10.

Despite reopening for visitations, the sheriff noted several COVID-19 safety measures that will remain in effect. Those include:

  • Only those with scheduled visitations will be permitted in the building. There is no open seating or waiting area for third parties.
  • There are no public restrooms available for visitors.
  • Facemasks must be worn by all visitors while in the detention facility.

Cunningham said his office will continue to monitor the situation and adjust safety protocols and procedures as needed.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, has been convicted and...
Former bookkeeper convicted, sentenced for stealing from Troy City Schools
ALEA's Aviation Unit was dispatched to search an area of Macon County, and located the crashed...
Search for missing Union Springs man ends with discovery of fatal car crash
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
FBC Montgomery staircase, railing damage in crash.
Montgomery church’s staircase heavily damaged by vehicle
Jon Sumrall is Troy University's new head football coach.
Troy names Jon Sumrall as new head football coach

Latest News

12's Day of Giving shoutout: Ruben Studdard
12's Day of Giving shoutout: Ruben Studdard
Alabama River Region Ballet hold "The Nutcracker" dress rehearsal
Alabama River Region Ballet hold "The Nutcracker" dress rehearsal
Keontae Mallory, 20. is one of three people, including a juvenile, who are facing charges after...
Juvenile among 3 charged with robbing man at gunpoint in Montgomery
Daniel Dickey has been charged after numerous burglaries at a Montgomery storage facility.
Prattville man charged in Montgomery storage facility burglaries