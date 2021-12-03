Montgomery County Jail to again allow onsite inmate visitations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, citing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county, says it will soon allow for onsite inmate visitations again.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said visitations at the Mac-Sim Butler Detention Facility will begin again on Dec. 10.

Despite reopening for visitations, the sheriff noted several COVID-19 safety measures that will remain in effect. Those include:

Only those with scheduled visitations will be permitted in the building. There is no open seating or waiting area for third parties.

There are no public restrooms available for visitors.

Facemasks must be worn by all visitors while in the detention facility.

Cunningham said his office will continue to monitor the situation and adjust safety protocols and procedures as needed.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.