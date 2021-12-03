Pike Road wins first 5A championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Patriots are the champions of Class 5A. The Patriots finished their undefeated season in their 51-14 rout of the Pleasant Grove Spartans Thursday night.

This was Pike Road’s first appearance in the 5A State Championship in school history.

The Patriots will be going home with a ring.

The Patriots finish the season 14-0. The Spartans finish 12-2.

This is the school’s first 5A title.

