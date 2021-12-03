Pike Road wins first 5A championship
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Patriots are the champions of Class 5A. The Patriots finished their undefeated season in their 51-14 rout of the Pleasant Grove Spartans Thursday night.
This was Pike Road’s first appearance in the 5A State Championship in school history.
The Patriots will be going home with a ring.
The Patriots finish the season 14-0. The Spartans finish 12-2.
This is the school’s first 5A title.
