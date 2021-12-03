Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Prattville man charged in Montgomery storage facility burglaries

Daniel Dickey has been charged after numerous burglaries at a Montgomery storage facility.
Daniel Dickey has been charged after numerous burglaries at a Montgomery storage facility.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man is facing multiple counts of theft after court records say he burglarized numerous storage units in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Daniel Dickey, 43, is charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary and theft of property first-degree.

The thefts happened between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 in the 1900 block of McLemore Drive, Coleman added.

Court records say the thefts took place at the Life Storage facility and involved thousands of dollars worth of property.

Dickey was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on Tuesday. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $174,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, has been convicted and...
Former bookkeeper convicted, sentenced for stealing from Troy City Schools
ALEA's Aviation Unit was dispatched to search an area of Macon County, and located the crashed...
Search for missing Union Springs man ends with discovery of fatal car crash
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
FBC Montgomery staircase, railing damage in crash.
Montgomery church’s staircase heavily damaged by vehicle
Jon Sumrall is Troy University's new head football coach.
Troy names Jon Sumrall as new head football coach

Latest News

12's Day of Giving shoutout: Ruben Studdard
12's Day of Giving shoutout: Ruben Studdard
Alabama River Region Ballet hold "The Nutcracker" dress rehearsal
Alabama River Region Ballet hold "The Nutcracker" dress rehearsal
Keontae Mallory, 20. is one of three people, including a juvenile, who are facing charges after...
Juvenile among 3 charged with robbing man at gunpoint in Montgomery
A good chance of scattered showers and storms Monday.
Staying quiet and warm with more clouds