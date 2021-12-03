Prattville man charged in Montgomery storage facility burglaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man is facing multiple counts of theft after court records say he burglarized numerous storage units in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Daniel Dickey, 43, is charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary and theft of property first-degree.

The thefts happened between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 in the 1900 block of McLemore Drive, Coleman added.

Court records say the thefts took place at the Life Storage facility and involved thousands of dollars worth of property.

Dickey was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on Tuesday. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $174,500 bond.

