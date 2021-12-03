State Christmas tree to be lit Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will light the state Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The 35-foot eastern red cedar sits atop the Capitol steps. It was grown in Fitzpatrick, located in Bullock County. It was donated by Ray Allen and his wife.

This year’s lighting ceremony theme is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.” The governor will be joined by U.S. Space Force Commander of Space Delta 13 Col. Niki Lindhorst, state Treasurer Young Boozer, Garden Club of Alabama officials and other community leaders.

Ivey says Santa may even make an appearance.

While the event starts at 5:30 p.m., the 151st Army National Guard Band will start playing at 5 p.m.

