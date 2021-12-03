Staying quiet and warm with more clouds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Areas of fog that could be dense are expected through 8-9 this morning. That has prompted a Dense Fog Advisory for much of the area.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today after morning fog departs. (WSFA 12 News)

The fog will mix out and give way to partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of our Friday. Highs may be a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday courtesy of the added cloud cover. We’re forecasting 74 in Montgomery.

The weekend continues to look great for any outdoor plans. Both days will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 70s. Winds will remain relatively light at 5-10 mph.

Warm and dry weather this weekend before an active pattern begins on Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds increase Sunday night as a cold front begins its approach from the northwest. The showers and thunderstorms should hold off until Monday morning and afternoon. It won’t rain all day long, but the chance of getting wet weather on Monday is pretty good around 60%.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through pretty much all of next week. It won’t rain the entirety of next week, but every day brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

An active pattern arrives next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Monday’s cold front will lift back north as a warm front on Tuesday, sparking some scattered showers and a few storms. Coverage shouldn’t be overwhelming, but scattered activity is expected.

Coverage of rain and storms should be high Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night. That period is when most models depict high-end rain chances for the area. Even with the higher coverage, it won’t rain that entire time. Additional scattered showers and storms are in the forecast to round out next week, but chances do fall back a bit toward 40% for Thursday and Friday.

Total rain over the next 8 days highlights a busier week next week. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s too early and there’s too much model disagreement to mention strong or severe thunderstorms next week. However, the threat isn’t zero so be sure to keep checking back for updates.

Temperatures during the more active stretch next week will still be above normal in the upper 60s and 70s most afternoons. Overnights will be well above normal.

