Troy names Jon Sumrall as new head football coach

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy has a new head football coach.

The university announced Thursday night that Jon Sumrall is returning to Troy from Kentucky, where he was recently promoted to co-defensive coordinator for the Wildcats.

“We are excited to appoint Jon Sumrall to lead our Trojan football program,” said Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. “Jon is a proven winner. He possesses the values, love of Troy and experience to lead our university to championship status.”

The new coach will be formally introduced in a press conference Monday.

Sumrall’s previously time with Troy was as assistant head coach under Neal Brown during the 2015-2017 seasons. During that time, he helped the Trojans win a Sun Belt Conference title in 2017, as well as a stunning victory against LSU.

The Trojans won a school-record 11 games in 2017, and the defense ranked first in the nation in red zone defense (.614), second in tackles for loss per game (8.6), seventh in rushing defense (105.3), 11th in scoring defense and 24th in total defense per game (336.6).

“Jon Sumrall exceeded all the criteria we had when searching for a new leader for our football program,” said Troy athletics director Brent Jones. “He is a proven winner and a dynamic recruiter that will continue to build upon our championship legacy. In Jon, we have a leader who is energetic, intense and brings a level of passion that is unmatched. He fully understands our championship expectations and has a comprehensive plan to take Troy Football to the top of the Sun Belt Conference and the Group of Five. We are thrilled to welcome Jon, Ginny, Sam, Sadie, Stella and Selah back to Troy, and I know our community is excited to welcome them with open arms. I have no doubt Jon Sumrall is the right man to lead us into a new era of Troy Football.”

Sumrall replaces former head coach Chip Lindsey, who was fired last month.

Sumrall departed Troy for Ole Miss before the 2018 season and returned to his alma mater in Lexington, Kentucky the following year.

He also spent five seasons in San Diego starting in 2007, serving in various positions, including defensive coordinator, defensive line coach, recruiting coordinator and camp coordinator.

