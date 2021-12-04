Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Communities come together for Christmas festivities again

By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic took a toll on large gatherings, altering the way families celebrated Christmas last year, but this year more communities are coming back together for the holidays.

Snow in Prattville can only mean one thing: the city’s Christmas Parade has returned after a COVID-19 hiatus. Hundreds lined the streets this year.

“It’s actually a really big turnout,” parade participant Eric Mollus said. “A lot bigger than we thought.”

Floats and trucks covered in lights tossed candy to the kids.

Parade participant Emma Harrell insisted was her favorite part was “throwing out candy.”

The Prattville High School marching band helped lead the way. Special guests also included the Marbury High School marching band, the Grinch, and even the WSFA 12 News First Alert Storm Tracker followed by chief meteorologist Josh Johnson.

It’s a tradition that residents look forward to.

“Well, I have grown up here,” parade participant Kacey Powell said. “I’ve lived here my whole life. I’m a Prattville native, and this is a highlight of the year for so many people.”

Pike Road is also celebrating the holidays more traditionally. The town had its Christmas tree lighting on Friday night.

Hundreds came out to partake in the annual celebration. It featured festive lights, a Christmas story, performances and once again some snow.

Due to COVID-19, last year’s event was a drive-by celebration.

“What a special opportunity to come back together and celebrate Christmas as a community, as a family of friends and neighbors in Pike Road,” Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said. “That’s what this year represents.”

It’s a little holiday cheer that has returned for residents of these two Alabama communities.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, has been convicted and...
Former bookkeeper convicted, sentenced for stealing from Troy City Schools
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Three students have been arrested after investigators received an anonymous call warning that a...
3 loaded guns found in Dallas County classroom; Multiple students arrested
ALEA's Aviation Unit was dispatched to search an area of Macon County, and located the crashed...
Search for missing Union Springs man ends with discovery of fatal car crash
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
JCSO: 18 year old injured in shooting at Vestavia church, police searching for suspect
Montgomery police say a juvenile was critically injured in a shooting in the 100 block of...
Juvenile critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting
Jackie Smith donated her late husband David Smith's corneas to Advancing Sight Network...
With gift of late husband’s eyes, woman encourages organ donations
A good chance of scattered showers and storms Monday.
Warmer than average weather sticks around for the weekend