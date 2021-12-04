Communities come together for Christmas festivities again

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic took a toll on large gatherings, altering the way families celebrated Christmas last year, but this year more communities are coming back together for the holidays.

Snow in Prattville can only mean one thing: the city’s Christmas Parade has returned after a COVID-19 hiatus. Hundreds lined the streets this year.

“It’s actually a really big turnout,” parade participant Eric Mollus said. “A lot bigger than we thought.”

Floats and trucks covered in lights tossed candy to the kids.

Parade participant Emma Harrell insisted was her favorite part was “throwing out candy.”

The Prattville High School marching band helped lead the way. Special guests also included the Marbury High School marching band, the Grinch, and even the WSFA 12 News First Alert Storm Tracker followed by chief meteorologist Josh Johnson.

It’s a tradition that residents look forward to.

“Well, I have grown up here,” parade participant Kacey Powell said. “I’ve lived here my whole life. I’m a Prattville native, and this is a highlight of the year for so many people.”

Pike Road is also celebrating the holidays more traditionally. The town had its Christmas tree lighting on Friday night.

Hundreds came out to partake in the annual celebration. It featured festive lights, a Christmas story, performances and once again some snow.

Due to COVID-19, last year’s event was a drive-by celebration.

“What a special opportunity to come back together and celebrate Christmas as a community, as a family of friends and neighbors in Pike Road,” Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said. “That’s what this year represents.”

It’s a little holiday cheer that has returned for residents of these two Alabama communities.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.