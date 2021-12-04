Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Juvenile critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a juvenile was critically injured in a shooting in the 100 block of...
Montgomery police say a juvenile was critically injured in a shooting in the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue on Dec. 3, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was critically injured in a shooting Friday evening.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the hospital around 6:50 p.m. after the male victim was already there. His gunshot injuries were life-threatening.

Police determined it happened in the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Troy City Schools bookkeeper Sherry Hassey Tucker, 53, of Ramer, has been convicted and...
Former bookkeeper convicted, sentenced for stealing from Troy City Schools
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Three students have been arrested after investigators received an anonymous call warning that a...
3 loaded guns found in Dallas County classroom; Multiple students arrested
ALEA's Aviation Unit was dispatched to search an area of Macon County, and located the crashed...
Search for missing Union Springs man ends with discovery of fatal car crash
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident

Latest News

Hundreds line the street for the Prattville Christmas Parade.
Communities come together for Christmas festivities again
Source: WBRC video
JCSO: 18 year old injured in shooting at Vestavia church, police searching for suspect
Jackie Smith donated her late husband David Smith's corneas to Advancing Sight Network...
With gift of late husband’s eyes, woman encourages organ donations
A good chance of scattered showers and storms Monday.
Warmer than average weather sticks around for the weekend