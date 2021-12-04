Juvenile critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was critically injured in a shooting Friday evening.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the hospital around 6:50 p.m. after the male victim was already there. His gunshot injuries were life-threatening.
Police determined it happened in the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue.
No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.
