Juvenile critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was critically injured in a shooting Friday evening.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the hospital around 6:50 p.m. after the male victim was already there. His gunshot injuries were life-threatening.

Police determined it happened in the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

