River Region nonprofits seek donations at 10th annual ‘Gift Hope’ event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you are looking to help a furry friend or to sponsor a child in need, dozens of area ministries and nonprofits require financial support this holiday season.

That is what brought some organizations to Cloverdale Park for the annual Gift Hope event.

“Gift Hope is a way to give something more than just a present that you’ll unwrap and maybe use and set aside or whatever the case might be,” said Jay Cooper, the senior minister of First United Methodist Church.

“This is a way to make a difference in someone else’s life,” he added.

The donation drive is sponsored by the Montgomery church. It’s been going on for 10 years now.

Around 30 area nonprofits participated this year in an effort collect funds for their causes.

Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches was there. The group provides a safe place to live for young people across the state.

Ranch officials said donations can go a long way.

“They help with the day-to-day care of the children,” Linda Campbell with Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches said. “They help with extracurricular activities that the children like to partake in. They help with clothing.”

The same goes for Dream Court Montgomery. It’s an adaptive tennis program for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The organization said donated dollars can enhance the life of special needs athletes.

“Community donations are so vital because we need to purchase tennis equipment, tennis balls and wheelchairs,” Jessica Weyreuter with Dream Court Montgomery said.

“We also travel with our athletes to tennis tournaments outside of the city or of the state,” she added.

Those still wanting to give can visit the First United Methodist Church website.

All donations directly benefit the nonprofits.

