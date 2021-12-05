Advertise
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday

Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday, according to Montgomery police.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead after two separate shootings in Montgomery Sunday, according to Montgomery police.

Police said the first shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road. At the scene, police found two adult male victims with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A third male victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting happened around 11:48 a.m. in the 400 block of Japonica Street, according to police. There, police found a male victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the shootings could be released as police continue to investigate.

