Alabama, Cincinnati to meet in College Football Playoff Semifinal

12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion(Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Liz Newton
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl New Years Eve at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cincinnati is the first team from a non-Power Five conference to reach the College Football Playoff.

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl.

The Tide prevailed over the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Saturday. The Tide came into the game as the underdogs.

This will be Alabama’s seventh College Football Playoff appearance.

The winner of the Cotton Bowl will face the Orange Bowl champions in the National Championship on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. central time.

