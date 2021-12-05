Advertise
Ball State, Georgia State to meet in 8th annual Camellia Bowl

The Ball State Cardinals and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in the eighth annual TaxAct Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl Christmas Day.
By Liz Newton
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Ball State Cardinals and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in the eighth annual TaxAct Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl Christmas Day.

“We are thrilled to have Ball State and Georgia State in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl,” executive director Johnny Williams said. “We have had a history of competitive, down-to-the wire games and this year should be no different. We are excited that Ball State and Georgia State will be spending Christmas in Montgomery.”

Ball State (6-6) is one of eight bowl eligible teams from the Mid-American Conference, according to Camellia Bowl officials. The Cardinals clinched their second straight bowl berth with a 20-3 win over Buffalo in the regular season finale.

Georgia State (7-5) won six of its last seven games to close the regular season. They finished 6-2 in Sun Belt Conference play, losing to Louisiana and Appalachian State. Georgia State fell to Auburn Tigers 32-24 on Sept. 25 in a game they lead in the fourth quarter. Launching its football program in 2010 and reaching full FBS status in 2014, the Panthers have earned bowl berths in five of the last seven years.

This will be Georgia State’s third straight bowl appearance under Shawn Elliott. They defeated Western Kentucky 39-21 in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl in Mobile. The Panthers lost to Wyoming 38-17 in the 2019 Arizona Bowl.

The Camellia Bowl will air on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

