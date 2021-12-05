Advertise
Man struck and killed by Houston police car involved in chase, authorities say

A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in southeast Houston, Texas.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KTRK) – Two Houston Police Department officers are on administrative leave after striking and killing a man with their patrol car while on a chase Saturday evening, authorities said.

The officers were trying to help pursue suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery when they lost control of the cruiser they were in.

The vehicle ended up on a sidewalk, hitting the unnamed pedestrian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the five suspects being chased, three of them – all juveniles – were caught and two others escaped.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

